Hurtigruten and HX Announce Next Phase of Rebrand

HX and sister brand Hurtigruten are unveiling the next phase of their new brand identities following the initial announcement in September. The brands have launched new visual profiles, websites, social channels, brochures, booking materials, advertisements and more to solidify their distinct brand identities.

Hurtigruten Expeditions launched the world’s first expedition cruise in 1896. Taking travelers to over 250 destinations in more than 30 countries worldwide, the company is transforming to HX. Hurtigruten Norway, which celebrated 130 years of operating the original Norwegian Coastal Express this summer, will continue with the iconic name, simplified to just “Hurtigruten.”

New logos and distinct visual identities will differentiate the two sister brands, reflecting their commitment towards sustainable travel. Both websites have been redesigned to articulate their unique brand stories more clearly. Visitors can now access the revamped website of HX at HXexpeditions.com (full domain transition, including employee email addresses, will take place April 2024). Hurtigruten will use the original Hurtigruten.com address, where a split screen will guide visitors to either brand page until April.

While maintaining separate social channels since 2021, HX will transition across platforms from “Hurtigruten Expeditions” to “HX Hurtigruten Expeditions.” Both brands will update and align future content with the refreshed brand identity. The new channels for both brands are live:

Facebook : HX Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten

: HX Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Instagram : HXHurtigrutenExpeditions and Hurtigruten

: HXHurtigrutenExpeditions and Hurtigruten LinkedIn : HX Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway

: HX Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway YouTube: HX Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten

HX has also significantly revamped guest communications, ensuring an elevated expedition experience from booking to post-voyage. Starting this month, guests embark on a redesigned digital journey upon booking, prioritizing seamless communication and deeper exploration of their upcoming voyage. Post-expedition, guests will gain access to a redesigned Logbook, with professional imagery from their sailing and an interactive, content-rich map to relive the adventure. Later this year, both the expedition line’s B2B Portal and Guest App will undergo updates to ensure alignment with the new visual identity.

Over the next 12 months, onboard guests will witness the rebranding of HX with updates to physical elements—uniforms, room key cards, crew name badges, water bottles, and more. In 2024, the fleet’s six ships will commence repainting and sail under new livery by year end.

Both HX and Hurtigruten are wholly owned by Hurtigruten Group, forming a portfolio of travel brands that includes land-based activities such as hotels, restaurants and more through Hurtigruten Svalbard. Additionally, the group holds a 25 percent stake in Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring.

For more information, visit www.hurtigruten.com.

