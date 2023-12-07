CLIA Announces the Promotion of Donnie Brown

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced the promotion of Donnie Brown to senior vice president, global maritime policy, effective December 1, 2023. In this new role, Brown will lead CLIA's strategic efforts to coordinate the cruise industry's positions on technical, regulatory and policy matters related to cruise ship safety, security and environmental stewardship.

Brown joined CLIA in 2014 as director of environmental and health and was promoted to vice president, global maritime policy in 2017. In his previous positions, Brown led the development, presentation, negotiation and implementation of global industry positions on legislative, regulatory and policy matters involving security, environmental stewardship and health.

Said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of CLIA: "Our maritime policy work on behalf of our member cruise lines is essential to advancing the industry's leadership position in responsible and sustainable tourism practices and on our path to net-zero emissions by 2050. I know Donnie’s deep experience in myriad maritime and policy matters will help guide the industry on its sustainability journey."

Additionally, in close consultation with the CLIA Global Committee on Marine Environment Protection, he led delegations to the International Maritime Organization, where he represented the global cruise industry during international treaty negotiations and other matters.

Prior to joining CLIA, Brown served a distinguished career in the United States Coast Guard, including as legal counsel to senior Coast Guard officials and federal interagency leaders where he facilitated consensus on national and international policy matters. Brown is a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy and the University of Miami School of Law.

