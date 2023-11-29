UnCruise Adventures Names VP of Marketing and Sales

UnCruise Adventures has announced Monica Sagisi as its new vice president of marketing and sales. Capitalizing on recent upticks in adventure vacation travel, UnCruise Adventures has welcomed Sagisi to its executive team. She brings long-term expedition cruising experience to the company’s sales and marketing departments, including over a decade at Paul Gauguin Cruises. Her background encompasses UnCruise Adventures’ primary destination of Alaska as well as Baja Mexico’s Gulf of California.

"I am thrilled to welcome Monica to the UnCruise Adventures family," said Dan Blanchard, owner and CEO of UnCruise Adventures. "Her wealth of experience in expedition cruising and her passion for delivering exceptional travel experiences align perfectly with our values. Monica will be instrumental in taking our adventure offerings to new heights."

Sagisi's appointment comes at a time when UnCruise Adventures is celebrating its 28th year. The cruise line has a fleet of nine ships exploring remote areas while supporting local communities.

"I have always been a fan of UnCruise Adventures, now I’m thrilled to be part of the stellar team that provides these life-changing experiences! For me, coming back to small-ship cruising is like coming home," said Sagisi.

Travelers seeking immersive adventures can take advantage of UnCruise Adventures' limited time offers, including significant savings on 2024 Baja, Mexico cruises, new adventure offers in Alaska like "Kids in Nature Savings" and "Adult Only Baja Cruise Deals," along with new offers for Wave Season 2024.

For more information, visit uncruise.com.

