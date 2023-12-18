Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces New 2025 Arctic Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages has unveiled its nine new Polar Expedition voyages to the Arctic in summer 2025. These expeditions will range from nine to 12 nights.

On expeditions embarking or concluding in Longyearbyen or Kangerlussuaq, guests will enjoy a free charter flight inclusion. Additionally, on all expeditions, guests enjoy a free "Cultural Immersion" experience highlighting the history, nature and culture of the destination that may include a sampling of regional specialties or guided tours of local traditions and more. Adventure activities include free Zodiac sightseeing safaris, allowing for up-close experiences with stunning landscapes and wildlife. Each guest also receives a complimentary parka to take home with them.

The season opens with a 12-night expedition aboard World Voyager departing June 29, 2025 from Trondheim to Longyearbyen where adventurers can experience the awe of the Midnight Sun as they kayak through the fjords of Norway. A similar nine-night expedition departs on World Traveller sailing August 17, 2025 from Tromsø to Longyearbyen.

The most popular Longyearbyen roundtrip expeditions sail a full circumnavigation around the archipelago on either nine- or 11-day journeys and include crossing N80° Moffen, the 80th parallel, following in the footsteps of past pioneers. The nine-night departures are available on July 11, 2025, and August 26, 2025, and one 11-night sailing is offered on July 20, 2025.

The unique landscapes and wildlife of the Arctic region are highlighted on two expeditions from Longyearbyen to Reykjavik, with calls in Norway, Greenland, and Iceland. Experiences include Zodiac landings in Greenland National Park, one of the country’s largest fjord systems. Departures include World Voyager, sailing July 31, 2025, on a nine-night expedition, and World Traveller, embarking September 4, 2025, on a 10-night expedition.

Two 10-night East Greenland expeditions departing from Kangerlussuaq or Reykjavik spotlight the season where highlights include the Eqi Glacier in Disco Bay, the vibrant city of Nuuk, the village of Arsuk, and the icebergs of Ilulissat. World Voyager sails on August 9, 2025, from Reykjavik and World Voyager embarks in Kangerlussuaq on August 19, 2025.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

