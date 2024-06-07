Introducing: Neonyx Cruises

Neonyx Cruises, the new cruise line inspired by the Seajets group and based in Piraeus, Greece, is set to debut in July this year. With an onboard lineup of DJs performing from sunset to sunrise, Neonyx Cruises invites solo travelers, couples and groups of friends to explore Mykonos and Santorini aboard its ship, Goddess of the Night, with the first cruise launching on July 15, 2024.

The line will offer a series of adults-only three- and four-night cruises among the Cyclades islands. Each cruise will host a lineup of seven to 10 international DJs.

Goddess of the Night offers more than 50 unique itineraries. Passengers can customize their cruise by choosing their port of embarkation and disembarkation to be either Piraeus/Athens, Mykonos or Cesme. Guests will have the opportunity to visit Greek islands, including Mykonos and Santorini, as well as the Turkish coastline of Cesme.

Onboard F&B options include several upscale restaurants and bars, with the main Buffet Restaurant offering extended opening hours for passengers who wish to dine up to 4:30 in the morning. Onboard entertainment includes a range of shows, with other facilities including a casino, wellness, sports and retail spaces. Guests can also choose from a curated selection of daily shore excursions.

Goddess of the Night is a 105,000-ton ship built in 2004. This vessel, among its 13 decks, offers 1,354 renovated cabins and hosts up to 1,068 crew members. Measuring 893 feet in length and 118 feet in beam, this vessel can cruise at a speed of 22 knots and can accommodate up to 3,470 passengers.

For more information, visit www.neonyxcruises.com.

