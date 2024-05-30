Atlas Ocean Voyages Introduces New Chefs for Epicurean Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced additional culinary experts joining its Epicurean Expeditions in the Mediterranean onboard World Traveller and World Voyager this year.

The lineup of chefs onboard World Traveller includes:

Paulette Mitchell (July 1, 2024) – Chef, author and producer of cookbooks and video series, Mitchell is known for “ The 15-Minute Gourmet .” Her culinary presentations will showcase the Mediterranean diet as a way of life and cooking demonstrations will highlight regional use of herbs, spices and distinctive flavorings in traditional Italian dishes as well as easy-to-prepare Greek recipes.

The lineup of chefs onboard World Voyager includes:

Chef Plum (October 2 and 12, 2024) – A three-time Emmy nominee and graduate of The Culinary Institute of America , Chef Plum brings over 30 years of culinary expertise. He has over 20 Food Network appearances with wins on “Chopped,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and more. He is also the host and executive producer of the popular PBS series “Restaurant Road Trip.”

