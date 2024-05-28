AdventureSmith Explorations Launches New Med Cruises for 2024-25

AdventureSmith Explorations has announced new itineraries for travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience in 2024-25. Travelers can choose from a range of small-ship adventure cruises in the Mediterranean.

New for 2024, the “Unexplored Greece: Ionian Islands Cruise” travels west of Athens through the Corinth Canal and as far north as Corfu to explore some of Greece’s less frequented destinations outside of the Aegean Sea. Aboard the recently renovated 44-guest Harmony G, this eight-day cruise offers guests opportunities to experience Greek culture at their leisure. On this route, travelers can explore vibrant port towns and enjoy water sports. Optional excursions include wine tasting, museum visits and more.

Also new this year is the southbound itinerary on the popular “Croatian Coastal Cruising” route. Starting this month, the eight-day adventure cruise aboard the 36-guest M/S Aurora with a purpose-built swimming platform now includes a stop on the island of Brac, and a little bit of everything—including nights at port for guests to dine on their own.

In 2025, small-ship Mediterranean cruises will offer more capacity and route options following the arrival of the 102-guest National Geographic Orion. Over the past few years, this small expedition ship has spent most of its time in the Pacific Islands, but will fully relocate in early 2025 to host new itineraries including:

“ Greek Isles Odyssey: Mythology, HIstory & Cerulean Seas ” — With a route that blends a mix of frequented and lesser-known islands from Santorini to Naxos and Paros , this eight-day cruise lets travelers explore quaint harbors and scenic villages from every angle: mythology, archeology, natural wonders and culinary delights.

” — With a route that blends a mix of frequented and lesser-known islands from to and , this eight-day cruise lets travelers explore quaint harbors and scenic villages from every angle: mythology, archeology, natural wonders and culinary delights. “ Ancient Mediterranean Odyssey: Exploring Greece, Croatia & Albania ” — Travelers will explore sun-soaked beaches, port towns and a rich maritime history that dates to the Venetian Empire as they sail between Greece, Croatia and Albania. From Delphi to Dubrovnik , they will visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites and enjoy experiences including oystering, cooking and silk embroidery classes, and exploring sea caves, historic tunnels and town centers.

” — Travelers will explore sun-soaked beaches, port towns and a rich maritime history that dates to the Venetian Empire as they sail between Greece, Croatia and Albania. From to , they will visit and enjoy experiences including oystering, cooking and silk embroidery classes, and exploring sea caves, historic tunnels and town centers. “ Crossroads of the Ancient World: Exploring Greece & Turkey ” — On this 11-day journey full of highlights and history, guests can explore age-old trade routes, hike in Paros, and visit Delos , the mythical birthplace of Artemis and Apollo. They can also watch a performance by Sufi dancers in Turkey and participate in a cooking class and wine tasting in Naxos.

” — On this 11-day journey full of highlights and history, guests can explore age-old trade routes, hike in Paros, and visit , the mythical birthplace of Artemis and Apollo. They can also watch a performance by Sufi dancers in and participate in a cooking class and wine tasting in Naxos. “Treasures of the Adriatic: Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast & Montenegro” — On this eight-day trip, travelers can explore the lanes of medieval-walled cities from Kotor to Dubrovnik, and travel inland to nature preserves, including the waterfall-laced Plitvice Lakes National Park. They can go hiking, wine tasting and learn about olive oil production in Montenegro. Travelers can delve into a centuries-old jewelry tradition on the island of Zlarin, and learn about the customs of silk embroidery, sword dancing and oyster farming from the locals.

Along the way on all these Orion routes, travelers can go swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding, besides receiving guidance from National Geographic photography and destination experts.

For details, visit www.adventuresmithexplorations.com.

