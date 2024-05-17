Oceania Cruises Announces Four-Category Upgrade Sale

Oceania Cruises has announced an up to four-category upgrade on more than 60 sailings throughout 2024 and 2025 across the world. With this limited-time “Upgrade Sale,” running now through June 30, cruisers can enhance their vacation by boosting their stateroom choice from Inside to Oceanview, Oceanview to Veranda, Veranda to Concierge, or even Concierge to Penthouse Suite.

This offer includes voyages ranging from six to 35 days in destinations around the globe ranging from Alaska, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe to Asia, Africa, Australia and South America.

Featured sailings include:

“ Western Caribbean Bliss ” – Miami to Cartagena 10-day sailing on Nautica (December 3-13, 2024)

” – to 10-day sailing on (December 3-13, 2024) “ Radiant Brazil & Argentina ” – Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires 21-day sailing on Marina (January 26 to February 16, 2025)

” – to 21-day sailing on (January 26 to February 16, 2025) “ Eternal Eastern Empires ” – Hong Kong to Tokyo 18-day sailing on Riviera (January 27 to February 14, 2025)

” – to 18-day sailing on (January 27 to February 14, 2025) “ Far Eastern Fascination ” – Hong Kong to Tokyo 11-day sailing on Riviera (March 21 to April 1, 2025)

” – Hong Kong to Tokyo 11-day sailing on Riviera (March 21 to April 1, 2025) “ Malay Peninsula Treasures ” – Roundtrip Singapore six-day sailing on Regatta (April 3-9, 2025

” – Roundtrip six-day sailing on (April 3-9, 2025 “ Indian Ocean Treasures ” – Singapore to Cape Town 35-day on Nautica (April 17 to May 22, 2025)

” – Singapore to 35-day on Nautica (April 17 to May 22, 2025) “ Archipelagos to Alcazars ” – Santa Cruz de Tenerife to Lisbon 10-day sailing on Marina (April 21 to May 1, 2025)

” – to 10-day sailing on Marina (April 21 to May 1, 2025) “ Springtime Rivieras ” – Rome to Barcelona eight-day sailing on Marina (May 18-26, 2025)

” – to eight-day sailing on Marina (May 18-26, 2025) “Echoes of Antiquity” – Istanbul to Athens 12-day sailing on Nautica (July 27 to August 8, 2025)

All sailings include the line’s “simply MORE” promotion, meaning virtually everything is included in the voyage fare: free round-trip airfare and airport transfers; complimentary vintage champagnes, wines and international beers during lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length).

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

Related Stories

Oceania Cruises Launches Marketing Solution for Travel Advisors

MSC World America to Offer Fleet's Largest MSC Yacht Club

The Latest on the Former American Queen Voyages Ships

HX Unveils New Norway Expedition for Winter 2026