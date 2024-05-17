MSC World America to Offer Fleet's Largest MSC Yacht Club

MSC Cruises will bring its largest MSC Yacht Club concept to North American shores with the launch of MSC World America in April 2025. The ship will additionally offer redesigned venues and concepts tailored specifically to the U.S. market. To note: The new flagship will be the first to house seven onboard districts designed to let guests of all ages to choose their own adventure.

One of the ship’s seven districts, the MSC Yacht Club offers a secluded retreat within the ship. Guests staying in these suites can enjoy personalized service and exclusive spaces. As the demand for elevated cruise experiences grows, MSC Cruises is taking the lead by enhancing its “ship-within-a-ship” concept.

Highlights of the MSC Yacht Club on MSC World America include:

Expansive sundeck – This outdoor space will span two decks. The lower deck will house a bar and grill with an expanded seating area. The upper deck will have a pool, hot tub and a private cabana. In a first, MSC Yacht Club guests aboard MSC World America will be able to enjoy table service from the nearby bar and grill throughout the full sundeck area.

Multi-room Owner Suites – Exclusive to World-class ships, the Owner Suites offer a bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and bathroom with a full-sized imperial bathtub. A separate living and dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows opens onto a private terrace with a hot tub and al fresco dining area.

Double-balcony Duplex Suites – MSC World America's MSC Yacht Club will also offer duplex suites spanning two decks, ideal for families or large groups. The lower deck has the dining and living areas, plus a guest bathroom, while upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. The suites also offer plenty of outdoor space with two private sundecks, a private hot tub, a seating and lounge area, and an upper deck for sunbathing.

The MSC Yacht Club concept was first introduced in 2008. Guests staying in here will enjoy priority embarkation, a concierge team, 24/7 butler service, premier room service, premium beverage package, high-speed internet, thermal spa access, and priority access to the ship’s entertainment venues. MSC Yacht Club guests will also have access to private areas, including the Top Sail Lounge, where they can take in panoramic views of the ocean while enjoying handcrafted drinks, gourmet canapés and desserts. The MSC Yacht Club Restaurant serves a menu complemented by a selection of fine wines.

In April 2025, MSC World America will sail to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island in the Bahamas. Ongoing improvements to the island, due to be completed prior to the ship’s launch, include an expansion of the Ocean House bar and restaurant, which is available exclusively to MSC Yacht Club guests. Additional amenities include a private beach area featuring sunbeds and cabanas with butler service.

