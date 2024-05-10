Princess to Sail Largest-Ever Europe Cruise and Cruisetour Season in 2026

Princess Cruises has announced that its 2026 European cruise and cruisetour season will be its biggest ever, with 222 cruises and five ships sailing the region, including the new Sun Princess. Running March through November 2026, the European season features 59 itineraries visiting 101 destinations across 29 countries, ranging from five to 42 nights. Highlights include an opportunity to experience the 2026 total solar eclipse; sail on the newest Princess ship, Sun Princess; the return of round-trip cruises from Copenhagen and new itineraries from Rome. The season goes on sale May 23, 2024.

Highlights of Europe 2026 Season

Sun Princess will sail seven-, 14- and 21-night Mediterranean voyages departing from Civitavecchia (Rome), Piraeus (Athens) and Barcelona. Guests on a 14- and 21-night voyage can enjoy an itinerary without calling to the same port twice for a “Grand Mediterranean Adventure.”

The 3,660-guest Sky Princess will return for its sixth year to homeport in Southampton. Sky Princess takes guests on itineraries ranging from seven to 28 nights to destinations including Northern Europe, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

On August 12, 2026, Sky Princess will sail directly into the “path of totality” on a 14-night “Total Solar Eclipse Cruise,” which also visits France, Spain and Portugal. The cruise departs Southampton August 8, 2026.

New for 2026 is a 28-night Northern Europe and Mediterranean itinerary sailing round-trip Southampton and calling to Skagen, Copenhagen, Warnemunde (for Berlin), Stockholm (overnight), Helsinki, Tallinn, Visby, Zeebrugge (for Brussels/Bruges), Southampton, Vigo, Cadiz (for Seville), Malaga, Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon, Bilbao, Le Verdon (for Bordeaux). Departs September 12, 2026.

Also new for 2026, the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess offers Mediterranean itineraries round-trip from Civitavecchia, ranging from five, seven, eight and 14 nights.

For the first time ever, the 3,560-guest Majestic Princess will sail round-trip from Southampton, offering British Isles and Northern Europe itineraries ranging from 11, 12 and 14 nights. British Isles voyages take guests to ports across England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, while the Northern Europe itineraries include stops in Scandinavia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

Princess Cruises returns to Copenhagen after six years with the 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess, providing 12-night Northern Europe itineraries. Prior to sailing from Copenhagen, Sapphire Princess sails in the Mediterranean for two months between March and April 2026, from Barcelona, plus itineraries sailing round-trip from Civitavecchia.

Guests can combine a Europe cruise with multiple days on land to experience more of the region with five cruisetours. Guests can go sightseeing in Madrid on the “Highlights of Spain” cruisetour, visit Florence and Rome on the “Classic Italy” cruisetour, explore Mediterranean cities on the “Best of Greece” cruisetour or take in the landscapes of Ireland on the “Ring of Kerry” cruisetour.

Princess Captain’s Circle members can take advantage of an early booking window starting May 16, 2024, and are eligible for a special discount if booking before August 31, 2024.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

Related Stories

Princess Expands Caribbean Program With Return to San Juan

Aurora Expeditions Announces Savings for Solo Travelers

Norwegian Cruise Line Floats Out Norwegian Aqua

Tauck Announces 2025 Cruising Plans