Central Holidays, Swan Hellenic Partner for Expanded Cruise Options

Central Holidays has announced a new partnership with Swan Hellenic Expeditions. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone as the tour operator continues to expand its offerings of customized waterborne travel experiences.

As part of this collaboration, Central Holidays will curate a range of cruise and land programs, integrating Swan Hellenic voyages with tailored land arrangements. These itineraries are designed to cater to the diverse preferences of both individuals and groups.

Joe Maloney, vice president, North America, sales and marketing for Swan Hellenic Expeditions, said: “We are very excited about our new partnership with Central Holidays. Our combined efforts will offer travel agents the opportunity to customize pre/post stays with transfers, sightseeing and hotels, in tandem with any of our Swan Hellenic voyages. This will not only create a customized experience for customers but will also save travel advisors a great deal of time in the planning process.”

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is a travel brand that offers experiences in destinations across Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia and Latin America.

Swan Hellenic is headquartered in Cyprus with offices in London, Dusseldorf, Monaco, Fort Lauderdale (serving the North American market), Hong Kong (serving Greater China, India and Southeast Asia), Sydney (serving Australia-New Zealand) and Copenhagen (serving Scandinavia and Iceland), together with a partnership serving Japan. The line supports the travel trade with local specialist partners to serve customers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.centralholidays.com.

