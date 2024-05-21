Pearl Seas Cruises Opens 2024 Great Lakes Season

Pearl Seas Cruises has announced its biggest season ever on The Great Lakes. The 2024 season will operate four different itineraries featuring 16 ports of call, and a new 14-night “Great Lakes Explorer” cruise between Duluth, MN, and Canada’s Toronto. Guests will have the opportunity to sail all five Great Lakes—Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario—as well as Georgian Bay, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, in a single journey. Opening May 24, the small-ship cruise line’s Great Lakes season operates through late September.

The Great Lakes season aboard the 210-guest Pearl Mist offers an 11-night “Great Lakes & Georgian Bay” itinerary and a seven-night “Great Lakes” itinerary, both sailing between Milwaukee, WI, and Toronto; the new 14-night “Great Lakes Explorer” cruise between Duluth and Toronto; and a 15-night “St. Lawrence Seaway & Great Lakes” sailing between Milwaukee and Canada’s Quebec.

The 2024 season offers diverse experiences including visits to Niagara Falls with boat tours of Horseshoe Falls; explorations of Muskegon, the “Riviera of the Midwest,” and strolls through Holland in Michigan, home to the only working Dutch windmill in America. In Detroit, guests can visit The Henry Ford Museum and the Motown Museum. In Cleveland, guests can visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Guests can explore Mackinac Island by horse-drawn carriage and enjoy lunch on the veranda of The Grand Hotel. In Parry Sound, guests can experience a bird’s-eye view of the South Channel and Killbear Provincial Park on a seaplane ride; and discover the world’s largest freshwater archipelago, cruising the 30,000 islands. In Georgian Bay, guests can spot wildlife while kayaking, and enjoy sightseeing in Montréal.

The cruises aboard Pearl Mist feature all-inclusive dining, complimentary beverages, enrichment programs, onboard entertainment and guided shore excursions at every port. Cruises also include Starlink Wi-Fi and private transportation to all excursions. “Pre-Cruise Hotel Packages” are available on cruises departing from Milwaukee, Duluth and Toronto.

For more information, call 800-983-7462 or visit www.PearlSeasCruises.com.

