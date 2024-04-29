Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises Team Up With Hard Rock

Royal Caribbean Group brands, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, have announced a partnership with Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. Travelers around the world can avail of accommodations, meals, discounts, and more at Hard Rock and Seminole casinos, hotels and cafés, and on select Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises itineraries.

The members of the brands’ casino rewards programs will enjoy reciprocal benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean’s Club Royale and Celebrity Cruises’ Blue Chip Club anytime they play, stay, dine or shop at participating Hard Rock locations or sail on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships.

Unity by Hard Rock loyalty members will receive discounts on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity vacations and can qualify for invite-only cruise giveaways. Top-tier loyalty members will also receive an annual complimentary cruise on select ships and itineraries.

Additionally, Club Royale and Blue Chip Club members can enjoy discounts and perks at participating Hard Rock locations, including annual complimentary trips at select Hard Rock hotels and casinos worldwide.

The benefits of the new partnership extend beyond the brands’ casino rewards club members. Global team members of the combined companies will enjoy discounts at participating Hard Rock and Seminole Casinos, hotels and cafés with a discount on food, nonalcoholic beverages, select retail and select Royal Caribbean and Celebrity vacations.

For more details, visit www.royalcaribbean.com and www.celebritycruises.com.

