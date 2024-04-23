All-Inclusive Suite Collection Debuts on Sun Princess, Star Princess

Princess Cruises has opened reservations for Sanctuary Collection staterooms aboard the brand-new Sun Princess and upcoming Star Princess.

Guests reserving in the Sanctuary Collection will have exclusive access to the ship’s top deck retreat area, along with a range of amenities. These include private dining and relaxation areas, a luxurious stateroom experience, as well as the Princess Premier bundle to round out the all-inclusive Sanctuary experience.

Aboard Sun Princess, the spa-inspired, top-deck Sanctuary Club, is now reserved for Sanctuary Collection guests who access the private entry via their Princess Medallion. In the adults-only (16 and up) area, guests can enjoy loungers, private cabanas, a pool and jacuzzi, music, beverages and snacks, and more. The club also hosts programming like sunrise yoga classes and sail-away receptions. Other Sanctuary Collection amenities include priority specialty restaurant reservations and premium stateroom amenities.

The new Sanctuary Collection aboard Sun Princess includes three levels of stateroom types with 80 Signature Collection Suites, 123 Mini Suites and 12 Premium Deluxe Balconies.

Note: Guests who have already reserved Sanctuary Collection staterooms on either ship as of April 23, 2024, will receive the additional amenities outlined at no additional cost, excluding the premier bundle.

The 177,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess offers a range of new culinary and entertainment offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across several categories. Guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom balconies and sun decks.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

