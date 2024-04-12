Oceania Cruises Previews 2025-26 “Tropics and Exotics Collection”

Oceania Cruises has revealed its 2025-26 “Tropics and Exotics Collection,” which is available for preview online and opens for sale on April 17, 2024. The new collection includes a total of 135 itineraries, visiting five continents and 329 ports on voyages ranging from seven to 180 days, including Vista’s debut “Around The World Voyage.”

More than 90 sailings include overnight stays in ports of call—such as Panama City, Bali and Melbourne—plus new overnight destinations including Willemstad, Curacao; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Port Louis, Mauritius. The line is also offering 40 “Grand Voyages” that will explore Asia, the Oceania region, Africa, the Caribbean and South America.

Highlights of 2025-26 “Tropics and Exotics Collection” include:

“ Asia Odysseys ” – Regatta focuses on Japan and Southeast Asia , offering many cruises with multiple overnight stays ranging from 12 to 16 days, while Riviera offers five additional voyages in these regions. Sirena ’s lineup of 10- to 24-day sailings explores Southeast Asia and Japan with select voyages visiting India and China , plus a 25-day Africa voyage opening the season, and two South Pacific sailings closing the season.

” – focuses on and , offering many cruises with multiple overnight stays ranging from 12 to 16 days, while offers five additional voyages in these regions. ’s lineup of 10- to 24-day sailings explores Southeast Asia and Japan with select voyages visiting and , plus a 25-day Africa voyage opening the season, and two sailings closing the season. “ Oceania Discoveries ” – Riviera’s range of 14- to 22-day sailings will focus on the topography, remote islands and beauty of Australia , New Zealand and the South Pacific . The finale includes a Bering Sea crossing to Alaska .

” – Riviera’s range of 14- to 22-day sailings will focus on the topography, remote islands and beauty of , and the . The finale includes a crossing to . “ Africa Adventures ” – Nautica focuses on Africa with a series of five voyages ranging from 11 to 30 days.

” – focuses on Africa with a series of five voyages ranging from 11 to 30 days. “ Panama Canal & Caribbean Retreats ” – Guests can experience the Caribbean waters, island culture and Panama Canal aboard Insignia , with Tampa as a new embarkation and debarkation port. Allura , the line’s newest ship set to launch in summer 2025, offers even more opportunities as it spends a season in the Caribbean across both the Eastern and Western regions with a series of nine voyages ranging from seven to 14 days.

” – Guests can experience the Caribbean waters, island culture and Panama Canal aboard , with as a new embarkation and debarkation port. , the line’s newest ship set to launch in summer 2025, offers even more opportunities as it spends a season in the Caribbean across both the and regions with a series of nine voyages ranging from seven to 14 days. “ South America Explorations ” – Marina will offer a series of six sailings ranging from 10 to 24 days, exploring Patagonia , Brazil , the Amazon and beyond, before crossing to the Mediterranean in April.

” – will offer a series of six sailings ranging from 10 to 24 days, exploring , , the and beyond, before crossing to the in April. Vista’s first “Around the World Voyage” – In 2026, Vista will explore South America for nearly six weeks before heading to Australia, the South Pacific and Southeast Asia, continuing onwards to spend a month in Europe.

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

