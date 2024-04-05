Holland America Line, Audible Partner for Virtual Book Club

Holland America Line is working with Audible, a creator and provider of audio storytelling, to offer a co-branded book club. The collaboration also includes destination-focused collections accessed via an extended Audible free trial, as well as free in-stateroom Audible content available to all guests. From travel and wellness titles to language lessons and more, the collaboration offers a range of options for travelers both onboard and ashore from the personal device of any Audible member.

Consumers can sign up for a two-month extended free trial of Audible Premium Plus and gain access to its entire catalog of titles, including audiobooks, podcasts and originals. They can also access carousels of Audible audiobook recommendations curated for the line’s travel destinations. Every month, the cruise line will select an audiobook or Audible Original title focusing on topics such as travel, literature, science fiction, romance and mystery to be shared on its social media channels. The line’s first Audible Book Club kicks off with “The Justice,” an eight-part Audible Original thriller from author James Patterson. The co-branded book club’s themes are inclusive of titles across different genres that focus on many regions where the line sails, such as Alaska, Europe, Canada, Asia, the Caribbean, and more.

While on board, guests will be able to listen to a variety of Audible genres through their in-room entertainment system without subscription. For cruisers seeking downtime, a good night’s sleep or motivating morning meditation, sound baths and soundtracks are available. Additionally, guests eager to learn a new language will benefit from beginner lessons in Dutch, French and Spanish and Japanese, ideal for visits to these regions.

The opportunity is currently only available for consumers who reside in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Australia. Consumers do not need to cruise to sign up for the free Audible trial.

In addition to the collaboration with Audible, the line’s ships each have their own onboard libraries. On average, the libraries stock up to 1,700 volumes, including a variety of genres from mystery, sci-fi, fantasy and fiction to romance, short stories, poetry and young adult. The libraries also offer book exchange “drops” so guests can donate their reading materials for other passengers to enjoy. On longer cruises such as “Legendary Voyages” and the “Grand World Voyage,” guests can choose from a selection of new titles often tied to the region where the ship sails.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

Related Stories

On Site: 5 Facets We Loved From Our First Look at Sun Princess

Celestyal Adds Eight 2025 Sailings Due to Increased Demand

Windstar Cruises Announces First-Ever “Mystery Cruise”

Star Clippers Names Grenada as Its Newest Homeport