Aurora Expeditions to Welcome New Ship in 2025

Aurora Expeditions will soon welcome its third purpose-built expedition ship Douglas Mawson to its fleet. Due to begin sailing in late 2025, Douglas Mawson’s inaugural season will also mark Aurora Expeditions’ return to East Antarctica for the first time in 15 years, with new itineraries to include a "Mawson’s Antarctica" voyage to East Antarctica in honor of the ship’s namesake, departing from Hobart. This sailing will visit Mawson’s Huts at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay and New Zealand’s Subantarctic Islands.

Douglas Mawson will carry an average of 154 passengers and will be the newest Infinity Class vessel to enter the market, joining Aurora’s sister ships, also named after pioneers in their field, Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle.

The small ship will be designed with the Ulstein X-Bow, allowing for smoother and faster ocean crossings and fuel efficiency. The staterooms and suites will be available in 11 categories, most featuring private balconies. For the first time, Aurora will also offer several single-berth cabins to cater to the growing solo traveler segment. Public spaces include two restaurants, two bars, an outdoor heated pool, pool bar and jacuzzis, a gym and sauna, relaxation and wellness areas, a library lounge, a citizen science center and lecture theater, and expansive observation decks offering views of wilderness and wildlife.

Like Aurora’s sister ships, Douglas Mawson is designed to be a comfortable base camp for adventure, with Zodiac access points, a changing room and mudroom preparing passengers for off-ship and on-shore activities, while a dedicated science center is the hub for a variety of interactive and educational Citizen Science programs.

Aurora Expeditions plans to commence voyages on Douglas Mawson in December 2025, with the inaugural voyage and full program to be announced soon. Those who pre-register their interest in Douglas Mawson’s inaugural Antarctica 2025-26 season before April 18, 2024, are eligible to receive an additional $2,000 per couple off their trip with Aurora Expeditions.

For more information, visit www.aurora-expeditions.com.

