Princess Cruises, Brightline Partner for New “Rail & Sail” Program

Princess Cruises and Brightline have joined forces to introduce the “Rail & Sail” program, offering guests access to Princess’ ships departing from two Florida homeports, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando (Port Canaveral). The announcement also included the debut of a train with four custom-designed cars adorned with Princess’ “Love Boat” branding. Princess’ branding will also be featured within Brightline’s five terminals throughout Florida.

Princess guests will have access to Brightline’s full schedule of trains departing daily with 16 round-trip transits between Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Options include:

Southbound from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale (with stops at West Palm Beach and Boca Raton )

and ) Northbound from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando (with stops at Boca Raton and West Palm Beach)

South Florida residents can also take Brightline from its downtown Miami and Aventura terminals with stops in Fort Lauderdale or Orlando.

Princess will also provide guests with complimentary motorcoach service between Brightline’s Orlando and Fort Lauderdale stations and their embarkation terminal. In addition, with the new luggage express service guests can check their bags upon arrival at their Brightline station and it will be delivered to their stateroom (at $35 per bag). Luggage express will be initially available on Orlando-to-Fort Lauderdale trains with plans to add the service to Fort Lauderdale-to-Orlando trains ahead of Caribbean Princess’ arrival and homeport at Port Canaveral in November.

Tip: For a limited time, Princess guests who book a cruise through May 5 will receive a credit that can be used toward Brightline’s signature Premium and Smart class:

Interior/Oceanview stateroom – $50 per person Brightline credit

stateroom – $50 per person Brightline credit Balcony/Deluxe stateroom – $100 per person Brightline credit

stateroom – $100 per person Brightline credit Mini-Suite/Suite – $150 per person Brightline credit

Brightline’s Smart service includes complimentary Wi-Fi and multiple power and USB connections at each seat, while Premium service adds complimentary snacks and beverages and access to a Premium Lounge.

For more information, visit www.princess.com/brightline or www.gobrightline.com.

