Norwegian Previews Culinary Experiences Aboard Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has introduced the new culinary and beverage experiences debuting aboard Norwegian Aqua, the company’s first vessel in the expanded Prima Plus Class, setting sail in April 2025. Notably, Norwegian Aqua will offer three new onboard offeringsm including Sukhothai, NCL’s first-ever Thai specialty restaurant; Swirl Wine Bar; and Planterie, the brand’s first dedicated eatery offering a full plant-based menu—as well as returning guest favorites.

Located on deck 17, Sukhothai will sport décor by the London-based SMC Design firm. Separately, at the guest-favorite Indulge Food Hall, Planterie will offer plant-based bowls and other healthy options on Deck Eight. Offering indoor and outdoor seating, Indulge Food Hall will have a design by New York-based firm, Rockwell Group, complete with 10 food stations drawing inspiration from international food marketplaces. Lastly, Swirl Wine Bar will be a contemporary wine lounge tucked away on Deck Six between Whiskey Bar and Hasuki, the hibachi-style restaurant. Designed by Miami-based Studio DADO, the hidden enclave will offer a comprehensive wine-by-the-glass menu and an extensive list of rare and premium vintages.

Norwegian Aqua will also offer enhanced versions of restaurants and lounges previously debuted on the Prima Class. These include the Commodore Room, which will now sport a rustic design inspired by its sea-faring namesake. Metropolitan, NCL’s “Sail & Sustain” cocktail bar, will return aboard Norwegian Aqua. Relocating from mid-ship to the aft of Deck Seven, the bar will house a grand piano and a small entertainment space for guests to enjoy live music with their cocktails, biodynamic wines and sustainably produced liquors. Nama Sushi and Sashimi, which first debuted on Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, will now sport a fresh design by Studio DADO aboard Norwegian Aqua.

Located on deck 17, Surfside Café, the three-meal-a-day venue will have floor-to-ceiling windows and a new design by London-based A.D. Associates. Next door, offering the same panoramic views as Surfside Café, the upscale Mediterranean seafood dining venue Palomar will have an elevated design with rope and wood accents complemented by pops of blue and dark purple.

Aboard Norwegian Aqua, Whiskey Bar will relocate to Deck Six near the Swirl Wine Bar, while Belvedere Bar will move to Deck Eight at the heart of the Atrium. Penrose Bar and Waves Pool Bar will also receive new designs, and venues such as The Local Bar & Grill, Hasuki and Cagney’s will be expanded to accommodate even more guests.

Guest-favorite restaurants returning to Norwegian Aqua include Hudson’s, the main complimentary dining room; Le Bistro, the French restaurant; Los Lobos, the Mexican dining venue with outdoor seating; and Onda by Scarpetta, the Italian restaurant, which also offers al fresco dining on Ocean Boulevard.

Additionally, NCL’s “Free at Sea” program delivers guests more value with benefits including specialty dining credits, unlimited beverage package, shore excursion credits, Wi-Fi minutes, and more.

Set to be the 20th ship in NCL’s fleet, Norwegian Aqua will offer other new experiences, including the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster; the Glow Court, a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor; and NCL’s first-ever Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites in the brand’s keycard access-only complex, The Haven by Norwegian.

Beginning April 2025, Norwegian Aqua will sail seven-day Caribbean itineraries departing from Port Canaveral, FL, and calling at the island destinations of Puerto Plata, Tortola, St. Thomas and Great Stirrup Cay. Following the ship’s Caribbean season, Norwegian Aqua will offer five- and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025. The ship will offer five- and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami, beginning October 2025 through April 2026.

For more information, visit www.ncl.com.

