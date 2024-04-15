Princess Cruises Adds Flexibility, Choice to Main Dining Experience

Princess Cruises is making a significant enhancement to the main dining options across its fleet. The line is offering guests flexibility and choice with three table service options, namely Traditional, Reservable or Walk-in Anytime, along with its OceanNow location-based service.

Focusing on personal preference and individualized service, the line will designate separate dining rooms aboard every ship in the fleet: one dedicated to traditional dining offering an early and a late seating every evening; one offering reservable dining times; and a third with open seating to support walk-ins anytime. The three table service options integrate with the line’s OceanNow, which provides guests the convenience of ordering anything, anytime and receiving it anywhere onboard. Reservable and Walk-in Anytime Dining will be combined into a single Main Dining Room location aboard Coral Princess and Island Princess.

Making all dining formats available fleetwide follows the success of this new approach already implemented aboard the new Sun Princess. The new service will launch on voyages departing September 14, 2024 and beyond. To support these changes and the transition to the new system, main dining reservations that have already been made for voyages sailing September 14 and beyond for any ship except Sun Princess will be canceled. Main dining reservations for guests sailing through September 13 will not be affected.

Starting June 17, booked guests will be able to use the app ahead of their voyage to opt for traditional seating in a dining room with the same waiter, same table and same time each night, or flexible dining, allowing them to enjoy dinner at any available time and table size of their choice in either the reservable or open seating dining rooms.

This change does not affect guests booked in specialty dining restaurants or suite or reserve collection accommodations, who enjoy a dedicated dining room on Princess ships, where no reservations are required.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

