Holland America Line Receives International Seafood Certifications

Holland America Line has become the first global cruise line to receive both Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certifications. The two organizations serve as the most credible standards worldwide for certified seafood.

The distinguished certifications take Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program to the next level, underscoring the brand’s commitment to serving guests seafood that is sourced sustainably when wild-caught and raised responsibly when farmed according to the strictest global standards.

Marine Stewardship Council’s focus is on sustainable wild-caught seafood, while Aquaculture Stewardship Council works with responsibly farmed seafood, with both organizations seeking to minimize environmental impacts. Aligning with both ecolabels signifies Holland America Line’s commitment to programs that recognize and reward sustainable fishing practices, protect the ocean environment and "transform" the seafood market toward greater sustainability.

All 11 ships in the fleet are Chain of Custody-certified to serve Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified and labeled seafood, with the full rollout starting across five Holland America Line ships in May 2024 at the beginning of Europe and Canada/New England season. They include Volendam in the Canada/New England region, and Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Zuiderdam and Oosterdam in Europe. Holland America Line’s six ships in Alaska serve 100 percent sustainable seafood under its Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification.

Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council-certified seafood dishes in Holland America Line’s Main Dining Room, as well as in Lido Market and onboard specialty restaurants. Certified seafood from nine regions worldwide will be incorporated into Holland America Line seafood offerings: Asia, Australia, Canada/New England, Mexico, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America, the Caribbean, and Hawaii.

Onboard menus will indicate the type of certification with a symbol marked next to the dish using the Marine Stewardship Council blue fish, Aquaculture Stewardship Council sea green and Responsible Fisheries Management logos. While not all seafood species aboard Holland America Line are currently certified, the cruise line is working toward 100 percent accreditation of species that are eligible to meet the organizations’ standards. Examples of seafood that will fall under the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certification umbrella on Holland America Line cruises include: Asian Barramundi, Tasmania Atlantic Salmon, Canadian and New England Haddock, Hawaiian Swordfish, Mediterranean Sardine, Mexican Tuna, Northern European Dover Sole, and South American Chilean Seabass, to name a few.

The new certifications are the latest achievements for Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program. The initiative engages a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish—from port to plate in less than 48 hours—in all restaurants on board. Guests can find fresh fish and ingredients native to various regions where the ships sail, yielding destination-inspired menus and local specialties that tell the story of each itinerary through cuisine.

Additionally, the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certifications fall on the heels of Holland America Line becoming the first cruise line to serve 100 percent fresh, certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood on board its six ships in Alaska through its Responsible Fisheries Management certification.

