Riviera River Cruises Waives Single Supplement on Select Departures

Riviera River Cruises has removed its single supplement from select departures for four Rhine and Rhône River itineraries in order to offer more options for solo travelers this year. In all, more than 500 cabins are available supplement-free for solo travelers in August and October. The move represents a 185 percent increase in supplement-free cabin availability across the departures.

The itineraries with supplement-free cabins include:

“ Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg River Cruise ” – Eight days with eight visits and tours, starting at $2,449

” – Eight days with eight visits and tours, starting at $2,449 “ Rhine & Moselle River Cruise ” – Eight days with seven visits and tours, starting at $2,599

” – Eight days with seven visits and tours, starting at $2,599 “ Rhine Cruise to Switzerland ” – Eight days with seven visits and tours, starting at $2,399

” – Eight days with seven visits and tours, starting at $2,399 “Burgundy, the River Rhône & Provence River Cruise” – Eight days with seven visits and tours, starting at $1,999

Single supplement-free cabins are excluded from other promotions.

Riviera River Cruises offers a variety of cruises on rivers and waterways across Europe, including departures for solo travelers with no single supplement and themed and holiday season itineraries. The line’s cruises include fine dining experiences, a free drinks package and guided excursions to popular attractions and hidden gems.

Good to know: The river cruise line accepts bookings exclusively from travel advisors. It does not add hidden surcharges or fees, and it doesn’t automatically include gratuities, so the choice is up to guests.

For more information, visit www.rivierarivercruises.com.

