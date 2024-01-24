Uniworld Offers Savings for Solo Travelers and Travel Advisors

This year, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has launched a new offer for solo travelers, waiving the single supplement on some of its most popular European itineraries, in addition to a 60 percent discount for travel advisors on select sailings.

Uniworld has eliminated the single supplement on 2024 itineraries including “Venice & The Jewels of Veneto,” where guests can sail in the Venetian lagoon on the S.S. La Venezia; “Castles Along the Rhine” onboard S.S. Victoria and more.Uniworld says it saw a sharp increase in solo travelers in 2023 compared to 2019—a 31 percent total increase, with a 61 percent increase in female travelers. Solo travelers can take comfort in knowing that Uniworld takes care of all trip details from start to finish, including airport transfers, curated itineraries with daily excursion options, onboard entertainment, farm-to-table dining and more.

Until February 29, travel advisors can book up to two staterooms on select spring European Uniworld itineraries at a 60 percent discount. Sailings include “Brilliant Bordeaux” exploring France’s landscapes and wines across three rivers on the S.S. Bon Voyage; the classic “Enchanting Danube” from Budapest to Passau onboard the S.S. Maria Theresa, and more. Travel advisors must complete Uniworld University to be eligible for the special rates.

Uniworld’s 2024 “Cruise + Air Offer” is also available for travelers, meaning savings of up to $3,000 for customers who purchase cruise and air together on select 2024 itineraries. Guests can select from different flight options while also benefiting from savings via Uniworld’s special air rates. This offer is valid on new bookings made by January 31, 2024, for a range of 2024 departures in Europe, as well as sailings in India, Peru, Egypt and beyond.

For more information, visit www.uniworld.com.

Related Stories

Paul Gauguin Announces Experts for Tahiti Yoga & Wellness Cruise

Riverside Luxury Cruises to Launch Riverside Debussy in March

Ensemble Announces New Partnerships and Member Programs

AmaWaterways Announces Complimentary Land Packages