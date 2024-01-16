AmaWaterways Announces Complimentary Land Packages

AmaWaterways has announced a limited-time offer of complimentary pre- or post-cruise land packages on select Europe river cruises in 2024 and 2025. Available until March 31, 2024, the “Complimentary Land Package” provides guests with a variety of complimentary two-, three- or four-night land packages as an extension to their vacation.

Whether travelers choose to extend their journey before or after their river cruise, they will stay at a four- or five-star hotel in the city, enabling them to explore locally during tours as well as shop and dine during their own leisure time. In addition, every AmaWaterways land package includes daily breakfast at the hotel, city tours and excursions, convenient transfers and luggage service between guests’ hotel and river cruise ship, as well as the services of an AmaWaterways cruise manager throughout their river cruise and land journey.

Guests can choose from over 20 different pre- and post-cruise complimentary land packages offered on select sailings in 2024 and 2025, including a three-night post-cruise land package in Nice and Monaco (valued at up to $1,455 per person) on select seven-night “Essence of Burgundy & Provence” cruises; a three-night pre- or post-cruise land package in Lake Como (valued at up to $1,650 per person) on select seven-night “Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps” cruises; a two-night Bilbao and two-night San Sebastián pre-cruise land package (valued at up to $1,320 per person) on select seven-night “Taste of Bordeaux” cruises; and a three-night pre- or post-cruise land package in Prague (valued at up to $975 per person) on select Danube River cruises, such as the seven-night “Melodies of the Danube” itinerary.

Good to know: This offer is combinable with AirPlus, AmaWaterways’ fixed-price airfare offer, allowing travelers to enjoy Economy Air at $899, Premium Economy Air at $2,299 or Business Class Air at $4,299 per person from all major U.S. gateways on a range of departure dates. In lieu of the “Complimentary Land Package,” guests may opt for cruise savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom on select dates.

For more information, visit www.amawaterways.com.

