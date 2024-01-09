Emerald Cruises Announces Culinary Trip with Celebrity Chefs

Scenic Group has announced that Tom Goetter will join his “Top Chef: World All-Stars” cast-mate and friend, Canada’s Dale MacKay, for a culinary voyage with Emerald Cruises. Departing Budapest on June 21, the eight-day “Danube Delights with Celebrity Chef Dale MacKay” cruise offers an opportunity for the celebrity chefs to collaborate as they blend their distinct styles onboard Emerald Destiny.

During the sailing, guests can enjoy a private cocktail reception co-hosted by Chefs Goetter and MacKay; a collaborative, regionally inspired onboard dinner created by the chefs; and a live cooking demonstration reminiscent of a “Top Chef” challenge that will see each chef create a unique dish from the same ingredients, followed by a Q&A. Pretty cool: Two guests will be chosen to win the opportunity to cook with the celebrity chefs.

Chef Goetter said: “It’s going to be great fun to collaborate with Dale again, especially as we’ll be sailing through my native Germany where I first learned to cook.” Goetter oversees the culinary program for both Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yachts as well as the two Emerald Cruises yachts as VP of hotel operations for Scenic Group.

Over the past 10 years, Chef MacKay and long-time co-worker and business partner Christopher Cho have opened five restaurants in Saskatchewan under Grassroots Restaurant Group.

“I am very much looking forward to my first European river cruise with Emerald Cruises,” said Chef MacKay. “I’m thrilled to be able to cook with Chef Tom again, and I can’t wait to explore the food traditions along the Danube River and infuse the flavors and techniques into my own culinary approach to share with guests.”

For more information, visit www.emeraldcruises.com.

