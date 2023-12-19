Riverside Luxury Cruises to Launch Riverside Debussy in March 2024

Riverside Luxury Cruises announced the launch of its third all-inclusive, all-suite luxury river ship, Riverside Debussy. The ship offers more than 40 departures in 2024 with its inaugural voyage sailing from Brussels to Amsterdam on March 23. The six-day itinerary will take guests to Gent, Middleburg, Vissingen, Wilemstad, Dordrecht and Rotterdam.

According to Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises, Americas, “Riverside Debussy, Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel dock daily in a new town- and city-center, so guests can walk off and immediately experience the beauty and culture of inland locales that cruise ships cannot reach.”

Good to know: Travelers can take advantage of Riverside’s holiday offer and choose a range of itineraries along the Rhine, Rhône, Main and Danube Rivers aboard Riverside Debussy, Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel. Guests can apply their onboard credit to indulge in a complimentary spa treatment, food and wine experiences in the Vintage Room, or a private shore excursion.

To celebrate Debussy’s upcoming launch and the holiday season, Riverside is offering €500 (approximately $549) onboard credit per suite when travelers make a new booking aboard any of the brand’s all-inclusive, 2024 luxury river cruises. Riverside’s “Holiday Offer” is based on double occupancy and applicable for all new “Premium All-inclusive with Excursions” bookings aboard seven-night or longer itineraries in 2024, made from December 1 through 28, 2023. The offer cannot be combined with waived single supplement offer; additional restrictions may apply.

For more information, visit www.riverside-cruises.com.

