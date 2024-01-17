Ensemble Announces New Partnerships and Member Programs

Ensemble continues to expand its footprint in the luxury travel sector with the announcement of new partnerships with Crystal Cruises and Tully Luxury Travel, plus the launch of its second member community, Luxe Circles.

The new partnership with Crystal will include an onboard amenity program for Ensemble-member clients, Ensemble-hosted sailings and access to travel advisor reduced rate voyages, enabling members to experience Crystal firsthand. To celebrate the announcement of the partnership, Crystal is Ensemble’s spotlighted "Partner of the Month," which includes training webinars, enhanced marketing initiatives and additional benefits, including a contest to win a free trip with Crystal for bookings made in January.

The Crystal brand— including its two ocean vessels, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony—was acquired in 2022 by A&K Travel Group. In addition to renovating these ships, Crystal’s plans include building four new ships: Two similar ocean liners and two expedition ships.

Following an extensive search process, Tully Luxury Travel’s commitment to Ensemble as its consortium partner reflects its belief that Ensemble has emerged as a travel partner that understands and can accommodate the specific needs of luxury agencies. (Ensemble’s membership specific to the luxury/premium market also includes Travel Edge Network.)

In keeping with Ensemble’s 55 years of creating a strong community, Ensemble launched its Circles communities in 2023 with its first Circles group dedicated to members selling or looking to increase sales in the Adventure sector. The new Luxe Circle will comprise a select group of members in the luxury sector, along with a group of Rising Stars who are working to grow their business in the luxury category and focusing on enrichment, authenticity and exclusivity, with a goal to provide client enrichment.

Plans to expand the Circles communities include a group for advisors specializing in Celebrations (including destination weddings and honeymoons), Pride (for those who specialize in travel for the LGBTQ+ community) and another for Family Travel option.

Ensemble’s expansion into the luxury space also encompasses a partnership that was announced in September 2023 with the Jamaica Tourist Board to showcase the island’s tourism products. This includes access to training programs and marketing materials on Jamaica’s diverse luxury offerings as well as opportunities this year to participate in FAM trips to explore Jamaica’s upscale hotels, attractions and concierge services.

These programs also reflect the complete overhaul of the brand over the past 18 months, which has included everything from marketing programs, launch of new print and digital publications, enhanced training and development programs, new hotel and DMC programs, partnerships to enhance and leverage data, and more.

