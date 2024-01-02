Cruise Planners Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Technology Tool

Cruise Planners has unveiled several new technology tools at its annual convention, CP World at the Broward Convention Center on November 27 last year.

One of the most important announcements was Maxx Intelligence, which integrates advanced artificial intelligence to enhance the travel planning experience for both travel advisors and their clients. This innovative technology is designed to empower Cruise Planners’ network of travel advisors with the ease of enhanced content—all within its one-stop shop, proprietary CRM and booking tool, CP Maxx.

Key features of Maxx Intelligence:

AI-Powered Recommendations: Maxx Intelligence harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to analyze vast amounts of travel data, providing advisors with recommendations tailored to each client's preferences.

Improved content generation: Maxx Intelligence uses the power of AI to help advisors curate content within their tools to make creation of compelling stories a breeze.

Predictive Analysis: The tool utilizes predictive analysis to anticipate travel trends, allowing advisors to offer proactive recommendations and stay ahead of market demands/trends.

Personalization: Maxx Intelligence allows travel advisors to easily create marketing and newsletter content, blog pages, enhance cruise and vacation proposals, and so much more.

“Maxx Intelligence is the result of Cruise Planners innovative spirit and the drive to be the first to harness new technology for our network of advisors. Instead of being fearful or 'waiting to see what happens,' we encourage our advisors to embrace change and leverage technology to help them be even more successful,” said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. “We are thrilled to provide our travel advisors with this cutting-edge tool, which will elevate their ability to deliver unparalleled service and experiences to our treasured clients.”

