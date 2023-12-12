Travel Leaders Network Introduces TobyAI for Travel Advisors

Travel Leaders Network (TLN), together with Travel Research Online (TRO), has introduced TobyAI for its members. Touted as an industry first, TobyAI is an artificial intelligence engine designed specifically for supporting travel advisors.

“We are big believers that artificial intelligence (AI) can be helpful when creating marketing materials and can improve efficiencies for members so they can concentrate on selling and serving clients,” said Stephen McGillivray, chief partner marketing officer of Internova Travel Group, the parent company of Travel Leaders Network. “While nothing will ever replace the human expertise that travel advisors bring to the table, it is important that our industry embraces the ways AI can streamline work and help advisors run their agencies. We're always looking for ways to innovate and this tool does exactly that.”

TLN’s adoption of TobyAI will provide its advisors with an advantage that differentiates them in the marketplace. Through the integration of multiple large language models (LLMs), TobyAI becomes more than just a tech tool, "it's a valuable colleague." Advisors can handpick the most suitable LLM to match the task at hand, ensuring optimal results.

“TobyAI is my new best friend,” said Debbie Sebastian, a member of Travel Leaders Network. “TobyAI can take care of tedious tasks and frees me up to spend time on building my business. As a travel advisor, it is my role to build rapport with clients, understand their unique preferences and provide thoughtful recommendations. Because of the benefits I have gotten from using this tool, I am excited to see my fellow TLN members embrace the use of TobyAI so they can spend more quality time with clients and access resources to create custom travel experiences.”

In a typical session with TobyAI, TLN advisors can:

Craft itineraries

Draft a new bio for Agent Profiler, TLN’s lead generation tool

Write client correspondence

Curate engaging social media posts

TLN members will also be able to access DALL-E 3, the ChatGPT tool that generates images that adhere to the user’s text-based prompts.

The rollout of TobyAI to the Travel Leaders Network takes place over the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.travelleadersnetwork.com.

Related Stories

USTOA Members Grow Emphasis on Sustainable, Responsible Travel

Consumers Optimistic About 2024 Financial Outlook

Classic Vacations Elevates Leadership Team with Strategic Hires

CLIA Announces the Promotion of Donnie Brown