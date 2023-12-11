Classic Vacations Elevates Leadership Team with Strategic Hires

Classic Vacations has announced the addition of two key executives to its leadership team. Marilyn Cairo, VP of sales, and Darren Polino, senior director, contact center, will play pivotal roles in driving the company’s growth. At the same time, Dave Ferran, most recently serving as vice president of sales, announced his retirement in early 2024. He spent 33 years with Classic Vacations.

Cairo joins Classic Vacations as the new vice president of sales, bringing with her a wealth of experience in the travel and hospitality industry. According to Classic, she has a track record of driving revenue growth and building high-performance sales teams.

Said Cairo: “My time in the hospitality industry has ingrained in me the importance of personalized service, anticipating customer needs, and fostering lasting relationships. No doubt our sales strategy moving forward will ensure we not only meet, but continue to exceed, the expectations of our clients while delivering innovative opportunities to partner with the travel agent community. Together, with the talented team already in place, I am confident we will achieve remarkable results, to include best in class for sales and service.”

Polino, on the other hand, will manage all facets of the contact center, which encompasses reservations, customer service and support teams.

Said Polino: “Classic’s commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences aligns seamlessly with my own professional goals and values. By implementing best practices and fostering a customer-centric culture, we will ensure that every interaction leaves a positive and lasting impression.”

These appointments come at a pivotal time for Classic Vacations, as the company continues to expand its presence, broaden its inventory and distribution, besides solving pain-points and adding value to its active community of travel advisors.

For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com.

