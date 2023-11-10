ALTOUR Founder and CEO Alexandre Chemla to Leave at End of Year

Alexandre Chemla, founder and chief executive officer of ALTOUR, will be leaving the company at the end of the year, Internova Travel Group announced.

“I believe that there are many opportunities for the talented people at ALTOUR, and I am confident that they are all in good hands at Internova Travel Group,” said Chemla. “I am committed to a smooth transition as I move on to the next phase of my career.”

Chemla founded ALTOUR in 1991 with the goal of creating a travel company specializing in the corporate and luxury segments. Now a division of Internova Travel Group, ALTOUR has grown to become a leader in luxury, corporate, meetings and incentives and entertainment travel. Previously, he served as a senior executive for Club Med, where he developed the transportation hub system and created the company’s sales and marketing department. He has also served as an airline and hotel consultant for a variety of travel-related companies, including Hyatt and Disney.

“Alexandre Chemla is an entrepreneur and one of the most forward-thinking leaders in the travel industry, and it has been an honor to work with him,” said J.D. O’Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group. “He has made an extraordinary and lasting impact on our company and on our industry. ALTOUR is a perfect fit with our Internova family of brands. He and I both believe in the vital importance of a human connection when it comes to working with our supplier partners and serving our clients.”

Chemla is active with several organizations, including the French American Chamber of Commerce, New York Chapter; the French Institute Alliance Française; the French Foreign Trade Advisors; and the French-American Aid for Children organization. He recently received the Ordre National du Merite awarded by the President of France and has also received the French Tourism Office Gold Medal for Tourism, its highest honor.

Chemla graduated with honors from Cachan University, outside Paris, earning a degree in international business and finance. He lives in New York City with his wife, Lori, with whom he has three daughters and grandchildren. He is also an art collector who, in his spare time, enjoys traveling with his family and playing tennis.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

