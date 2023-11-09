Top Travel Advisors Awarded at Dream Vacations & CruiseOne Event

Top travel advisors were recognized during the awards ceremony at 2023 Dream Vacations and CruiseOne National Conference.

The interactive and engaging annual awards ceremony, which also featured performances, was hosted by Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager; Joelle Delva, vice president of operations; and Dawn Gillis, director of network sales and support.

The Franchise of the Year Award was renamed the Bobbye Haupt Franchise of the Year Award in memory of a beloved franchisee who passed away in September 2021. She led by example, inspired many, and left a legacy in the network. Under the leadership of franchise owners Anne Harpold and Sharon Grant, GetAway Vaca was recognized as this year’s Bobbye Haupt Franchise of the Year. Harpold and Grant’s engagement with headquarters and their peers within the network, as well as their commitment to the Advisory Council, community involvement, and always helping others, makes them deserving of this recognition.

August 2013 was the first time since Harpold and Grant were five year olds that they didn’t experience the thrill of “going back to school.” After very rewarding 30-plus year careers in education, they both decided to “graduate” with the class of 2013. Harpold and Grant launched their franchise, GetAway Vaca, in January 2014 to satisfy their love of travel. Since then, GetAway Vaca has grown into a thriving franchise with 10 associates. Harpold and Grant both belong to the Circle of Excellence, an elite group of the top one to two percent of all Dream Vacations and CruiseOne sellers.

The onboard ceremony honored departmental awards where advisors were recognized for their sales, marketing, public relations, social media, IT, and more. The ceremony also recognized those who served the network by participating on a committee, those with milestone anniversaries, and top-producing advisors.

For more information, visit www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com.

