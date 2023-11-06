Affluent Traveler Has New Technology and Training for Members

Invitation-only luxury marketing group the Affluent Traveler Collection (ATC) is introducing new technology, training and marketing initiatives for its 300-plus affiliated agencies. At ATC’s annual Symposium, held October 28–30 at Kimpton EPIC Miami, the travel network announced 32 percent year-over-year revenue growth. ATC also revealed that it will introduce AI into several of its proprietary platforms.

ATC will incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its social media platform Social Connect and booking engine tripXpress. The network is also developing AI strategies for content creation in its website platform and lead-generation solution, OnlineXpress.

“AI is a game-changer for the travel industry,” said ATC Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Mazza. “One of our advisors’ greatest needs is time. By incorporating AI into our tools, we are giving our advisors more time to sell and work on their businesses. Within minutes, AI can produce customized content that will drive more business. This will free advisors to focus on their strength: delivering excellent client service.”

Advisors will also be able to accept cryptocurrency as payment via tripXpress, ATC’s proprietary booking platform. The cryptocurrency market is currently valued at $1.17 trillion, with travel being a highly desirable spend option.

Research shows that the fastest growing demographic of luxury travelers, Millennials, prefer tech-enabled planning and booking. To provide a seamless process for these high-net-worth travelers, ATC is adding the ability for advisors to create their own affiliate link program within tripXpress. Clients will enter the tripXpress booking process with one click from advisor-built digital marketing content on web pages and social media.

To complement successful lead-generating campaigns, enhanced advisor profiles will be added to the network’s website. These enhanced profiles will allow luxury advisors to showcase their accolades, certifications, specialties and destination expertise. Site visitors will be able to search for a consultant by location, specialty or expertise.

This year ATC expanded its consumer footprint with the introduction of digital campaigns. These social-focused campaigns drove tens of thousands of luxury consumers to featured videos and websites via Google and YouTube ads. In 2024, ATC digital campaigns will expand their reach to include TikTok and LinkedIn, connecting with travel enthusiasts in fresh, engaging ways.

As ATC has experienced strong growth in consumers seeking experiential, high-end wellness vacations, it will focus campaigns on the lucrative well-being niche in 2024.

ATC is also expanding its marketing in the offline world. Its flagship magazine, “The Affluent Traveler,” will return to print in 2024. The magazine’s presence will grow in bookstores throughout North America, as well as in first-class lounges.

KORE, the network’s in-depth training for new consultants, attracted entrants to the travel industry this year through a campaign on Google, Facebook and Instagram. By the end of 2023, the program will debut in Canada. KORE provides advisors with the skills and knowledge to become both a successful travel professional and business owner. The KORE difference includes mentoring from an agency owner or manager and a career placement service upon graduation.

ATC is also expanding its “Experiences” program, which provides educational trips to advisors. Launched this year with six journeys, the number will double in 2024. OnLocation partners will help plan unique luxury trips so consultants can offer customized experiences for their clients.

At ATC Symposium, about 250 attendees learned about the latest network initiatives and advances to strengthen their sales success. Advisors and suppliers built closer connections with each other through a trade show, 1:1 meetings and informal networking.

For more information, visit www.theaffluenttraveler.com.

