Travel Leaders Network Concludes Fall Regionals

Travel Leaders Network (TLN) recently wrapped up its Fall Regionals for 2023. Held in Houston, Denver and Atlanta this year, these one-day events were sold out and brought more than 300 TLN members together for a mix of learning and networking. Travel Leaders Network staff were also on hand to share the latest updates on TLN programs and tools, such as the Cruise Complete and Agent Profiler lead generation tool, as well as TLN’s many marketing and engagement programs.

“Regionals are a valuable time for us as an organization to meet face-to-face with our members,” said Karin Viera, vice president, Travel Leaders Network. “Whether it’s by taking a refresher course or asking questions, it is so important that we make sure our membership knows how to effectively leverage our offerings to their benefit. This small investment of their time can lead to advisors finding new ideas, making new connections and coming away with a renewed enthusiasm for their business.”

Suppliers were also a major draw at the Fall Regionals. Representatives from airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines and destination partners all took the opportunity to interact with members and introduce them to the latest product offerings. Notable supplier partners who also served as lead sponsors included: AIG Travel, Chubb, Funjet Vacations, Globus family of brands, Kensington Tours and Virgin Voyages.

For travel agencies interested in learning more about the programs and diverse offerings of Travel Leaders Network in leisure and luxury travel, business travel, honeymoon and destination weddings—as well as active and adventure travel—visit www.travelleadersnetwork.com.

