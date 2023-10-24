NEST Announces Strong Sales Increases at NEST Fest '23

Home-based agency network NEST revealed substantial sales increases at its NEST Fest conference, held from October 8 to 12.

The event for home-based consultants began with a standing ovation to celebrate the network’s impressive growth over the past year. To note: Cruise sales increases are in the double digits, with Australia, Panama Canal, South America, Alaska and world cruises the fastest growing itineraries; foreign independent travel’s rise is also in the double digits, with Italy, France, London, Egypt, Australia and New Zealand the fastest increasing markets; sun vacation growth has been in the double digits, with Cancun, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Florida and Hawaii rising quickly; guided travel is up by double digits, with Portugal, the U.K., Egypt, Iceland, Ireland, Spain and Switzerland as the top-growing destinations; and river cruising has experienced a dramatic triple-digit increase.

NEST’s growth is especially strong in the premium and luxury segments, as travelers are splurging to voyage in style. Another factor driving sales: Travelers are converting their bucket lists into to-do lists and making up for lost time by journeying far and wide.

NEST Fest took place on board MSC Cruises Seaside, sailing to the Bahamas round trip from Port Canaveral, Florida. Attendees gained insights into trending topics and inspiration from peers and other experts. Panels explored subjects such as the power of AI for advisors, productivity tools to master multitasking, social media marketing to engage audiences, and unique niches that grow business. The agenda included a trade show, one-to-one meetings, receptions and dinners to build and strengthen connections between advisors and partners.

NEST Fest ended with the distribution of the NEST Awards:

Advisors (selected by NEST)

Chairman’s Award (top recognition): Becky Smith , Becky’s Travel Biz

, President’s Award (outstanding achievement): Elizabeth Henn , LBAC Travel and David Pachtman , Pachtman Travel Services

, and , Soaring Eagle Award (year-over-year growth): Janet and George Penyak , Penyak Travel

and , Inspire Award (high network and industry engagement): Kyle Stewart , Scott & Thomas Personalized and Heather Di Pietro , TravelSalesGroup and She’s The World

, and , and Horizon Award (up-and-coming): Michelle Duncan , Odyssey Travel and Sarah Bonsall , Latitude 21 Travel

, and , Lifetime Achievement Winner: Jim Marino, Oyster Bay Travel

Suppliers (voted on by NEST advisors)

Guided Partner of the Year: Globus family of brands

family of brands FIT Partner of the Year: Pleasant Holidays

Premium Cruise Partner of the Year: Celebrity Cruises

Contemporary Cruise Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International

River Cruise Partner of the Year: AmaWaterways

