Prominent Travel Agencies and Consortia Join Sion

Global technology company Sion has announced that several of the world's most prominent travel agencies and consortia have embraced its Commission Recovery Software. Gifted Travel Network, Travel Experts, Mast Travel Network and Jetset World Travel have all joined the travel tech platform.

Travel agencies have been seeking ways to enhance revenue collection and streamline operations. Sion's Commission Recovery Software provides a holistic solution, designed to empower agencies to maximize their financial gains while saving valuable time. Agencies that have embraced Sion have experienced growth, often up to 200 percent of their previous performance. Moreover, Sion streamlines reconciliation and payroll processes, making them up to four times faster.

Sandy Saburn, chief strategic alliances officer of Gifted Travel Network, said: "Gifted Travel Network is excited to partner with Sion to provide best-in-class commission processing and tracking for our members. We know the investment in this technology will provide long-term gains for advisors who are better served working with clients than chasing commissions. The innovation Sion is bringing to the travel industry is welcomed and we look forward to partnering with them as we both grow."

Meanwhile, Heather McIntyre, director of technology and finance at Travel Experts Inc., noted, "Sion's Commission Recovery Software is a game-changer for travel agencies looking to optimize their revenue streams and streamline their processes."

Sion aims to assist travel agencies in their recovery and growth efforts as they navigate through challenging times. For more information, visit www.sioncentral.com

Related Stories

Yonder Travel Insurance Launches New Partnership with battleface

CIBT Introduces New Visa and Travel Document Service

New MMGY Study Examines the Changing Role of Tech in Travel

Bedsonline Offers New Insights for Travel Advisors