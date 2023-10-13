CIBT Introduces New Visa and Travel Document Service

CIBT, a global provider of corporate travel visa and immigration services, has announced a new brand, Entriva, a digital travel solution to enable a simple and stress-free travel visa and passport experience for the everyday traveler. Entriva provides travel services to over 190 destinations.

Entriva comes at a time when global travel is on the rise, up more than 200 percent versus 2022, and travelers are experiencing complex travel planning challenges, including new and mandatory documentation, such as entry cards and visas. Countries are swiftly introducing new entry requirements, which can be difficult and time consuming for travelers, often leading to frustration or cancelation of travel plans.

The introduction of Entriva simplifies the travel planning and visa application process, allowing travelers to "breathe easy, journey better," removing the stress from navigating complex global travel requirements. “Proprietary research showed us that travelers generally experience high stress levels when planning and preparing for international trips,” said Raksa Nazryk, chief product officer, CIBT and president, Entriva. “Travelers describe the ideal travel document experience as one that calms anxiety and builds on the excitement of the trip. Drawing on the expertise of CIBT, designing Entriva for the consumer audience was a natural evolution for the company.”

Advanced technology, global presence, proprietary knowledge and real-time access to country requirements are at the core of Entriva’s power to deliver seamless, secure, and cost-effective travel preparation services. A simply designed digital experience minimizes application time and the number of required forms. And a personalized Entriva account provides convenient access to travel planning and status updates. Entriva travel experts are available throughout the application process, and all applications are validated by a combination of live experts and proprietary technology before submission.

Entriva’s services are sensibly priced for individuals, families and social groups traveling to one country or visiting multiple countries during their trip. Once someone is an Entriva customer, future visa applications auto-fill with previously supplied traveler information for even faster transactions.

For more information, visit Entriva.com.

