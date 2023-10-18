Gloria Bohan Presented First Ever Icon Award by ASTA

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) on Thursday announced that Omega World Travel founder and CEO Gloria Bohan has won its first-ever Icon Award, which honors female leaders who have demonstrated excellence in their respective roles, while simultaneously inspiring and empowering other women in the travel industry and promoting women’s advancement.

This award aims to highlight the accomplishments and success stories of women in various sectors of the travel industry, including travel advisors, agency owners, tourism representatives and supplier partners.

Gloria Bohan has made significant contributions to women in the travel industry throughout her career, according to ASTA. As the founder and CEO of Omega World Travel, she has been a trailblazer and a strong advocate for women's empowerment in the travel sector. Bohan created the Women's Leadership Forum (WLF) within Omega World Travel to support and nurture the professional growth of women employed in the travel industry. Through this initiative, Bohan has created a platform for women to network, share experiences, and receive mentorship and guidance from industry experts. This has played a crucial role in fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for women in travel.

Further, Bohan has actively worked towards promoting gender equality and diversity in the industry and has consistently advocated for more women to hold leadership positions and has encouraged companies to prioritize gender balance in their workforce.

Bohan's efforts have not only provided opportunities for women in travel but have also inspired and paved the way for future generations. Her dedication to empowering women and creating a more equitable industry has made a lasting impact and serves as a testament to her influential role in the travel sector.

The first Icon Award was sponsored by Windstar Cruises and was presented jointly by Zane Kerby, ASTA's president and CEO and Dianna Rom, Windstar’s vice president of sales.

Related Stories

ASTA Launches New Career Pathway Training

Brittany Franey Receives Nexion's U.S. Rising Star Award

Travel Agent's 30Under30: Class of 2023

Avoya Holds Annual Conference, Million Dollar Showcase Event