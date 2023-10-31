Affluent Traveler Collection Reports Strong Luxury Growth

An increased demand for the expert services of a travel advisor has created strong sales growth for invitation-only luxury marketing group The Affluent Traveler Collection (ATC).

At its annual Symposium, ATC reported that revenue from its portfolio of luxury suppliers has grown 32 percent year over year:

Luxury room revenue is up 45 percent

Luxury guided revenue is up 24 percent

Luxury cruise revenue is up 22 percent

Luxury room nights are up by 30 percent from last year, the number of passengers has expanded by 18 percent and the average daily rate has risen by 13 percent, ATC added. The Collection is already on track to exceed its goal of 20 percent growth in the number of luxury hotels in 2024.

“The number of affluent consumers is on the rise and travel is a priority for them,” said Nicole Mazza, ATC chief marketing officer. “We’re bringing on partners to help our advisors fulfill travelers’ desire for boutique hotels, villas and residences, unique itineraries and personalized experiences. The trend towards planning trips with professional expertise only continues to grow, as more consumers receive exceptional value, service and peace of mind from working with an advisor.”

With more than 1,100 hotels, ATC has grown its portfolio by 20 percent this year. It has added properties in favorite sun markets such as Mexico and the Dominican Republic, exotic locales such as Morocco and Cambodia and luxury mainstays including New York, London and Paris. ATC has also recently brought on hotels and resorts from luxury brands including Raffles, One&Only and Waldorf Astoria. ATC properties provide clients with exclusive amenities with an expected value which can be upwards of $1,000 per stay on average. These advantages typically include a one-category upgrade, early check-in and late check-out, daily breakfast for two, Wi-Fi, $100 resort credit and a welcome note from the general manager.

To provide more authentic, immersive experiences to travelers, the network’s OnLocation program relaunched earlier this year. The program tripled in size to 33 partners in 65 destinations. The expertise and connections of OnLocation partners offer ATC advisors a competitive advantage in creating hyper-personalized experiences.

ATC Symposium was held at Kimpton EPIC Miami October 28-30. About 250 attendees took part in breakout sessions to help build their business, a trade show, one-to-one meetings and networking opportunities.

For more about ATC, visit www.theaffluenttraveler.com.

