Travel Insured International Partners With Robin Assist

Travel Insured International (Travel Insured), a travel insurance provider, has engaged Robin Assist, a tech-driven emergency travel assistance platform, to deliver responsive customer service, emergency travel and medical assistance, and claims to its insureds from any device, anytime, anywhere. The alliance provides Travel Insured’s customers with 24/7 support to help mitigate travel risk, and together with the Robin Assist team, service is available to travelers worldwide.

Said Barb Merwin, president of Travel Insured International. “Travel Insured’s mission is to alleviate the stress of travel disruptions. We want to ensure that every traveler embarks on their journey feeling safe and assured, no matter what situation they may encounter. Our strategic relationship with Robin Assist will deliver on this mission now and in the future as our business continues to grow.”

Robin Assist’s claims handling and service platform provides a variety of emergency and concierge capabilities. This platform is supported by a global team of highly experienced travel assistance and emergency coordinators to create a seamless travel experience for Travel Insured’s customers.

With recent events in Israel and the surrounding region, Robin Assist immediately began working with travelers there whose travel plans had been severely disrupted. Working around the clock to help leisure, group, and business travelers trying to leave the country, the team at Robin Assist is providing travelers with on-the-ground logistics and arranging travel out of the country. “[Robin Assist’s] actions and results in response to these unfortunate events—rallying immediately to proactively notify customers who might be affected by events in the Middle East—aligns with the type of commitment Travel Insured has to our customers, and we’re grateful to have Robin Assist as partners,” added Merwin.

Some of the key services Travel Insured customers will receive through the Robin Assist platform include:

Multi-lingual 24/7 customer support

Emergency medical evacuation and travel assistance

Locating medical facilities, and

Medically necessary repatriation

For more information, visit www.travelinsured.com.

