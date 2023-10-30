Venture Ashore Launches New Portal for Travel Advisors

Venture Ashore has launched a new website for travel advisors, offering ease of use and the ability to book for land-based and cruise customers.

The Venture Ashore website and Agent Portal was designed with travel advisors in mind to provide them with a more user-friendly experience. Key changes include the ability to log in on the Venture Ashore homepage without having to open a different booking window. There is also increased booking visibility and management of customer-created bookings and a newly designed white-label affiliate website, which is customized for each advisor. The affiliate site mimics the new Venture Ashore website, which includes a new user interface and reporting capabilities, providing an enhanced user experience.

Other additions on the newly designed website include 2024 and 2025 itineraries being live and bookable on the new system, currently at 2023 prices. The enhanced booking system allows advisors to collect customer tour vouchers from their portal, as soon as the reservation is confirmed with the vendor. Prior to this, advisors had to wait for Venture Ashore to send the vouchers two to three weeks before the travel date. Affiliate links are now assigned to every user account, easily redeemed by the advisor in the portal and shared with their customers, providing commission attributed back to the advisor who shared the link.

There are a number of new ships coming to the cruise market in late this year and in 2024, which are all available on the new system, allowing advisors to offer excursions in advance and save up to 40 percent, when compared to cruise liner prices. New ships added to the system include the Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, set to launch in January 2024, Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess, a new class of ship for the brand, and Celebrity Ascent, set to be based in the Mediterranean for summer 2024.

Venture Ashore provides experiences for cruise travelers and now in-city travelers, to help them connect and discover more ashore, by featuring top attractions in many ports in Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska, the Caribbean and Asia. Venture Ashore can offer shore excursions with many cruise liners including Royal Caribbean, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Guests can also enjoy a back-to-ship guarantee, flexible payment options and a range of experiences, including a curated selection of immersive, proprietary tours through its exclusive “Essential Collection.”

For more information, visit www.ventureashore.com.

