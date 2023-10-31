Direct Travel to Host First Leisure Travel Conference This November

Direct Travel, a management company that provides a full range of corporate, meetings and incentives, and leisure travel services, announced recently that it will host its first-ever leisure travel conference, “Direct Access: Gaining Altitude,” next month. The event will take place November 14-16 at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel. Anticipated attendees will include some 200 Direct travel advisors, including both employees and independent contractors, along with 80 strategic partners, some of which will be sending along two or more delegates.

“We are thrilled that business continues to grow to unprecedented levels,” said Stephen Smith, senior vice president, leisure strategy and marketing for Direct Travel, in a press statement.

Added Gerard Bellino, Direct Travel’s executive vice president, leisure: “This is such a great opportunity for our advisors to network with our top partners, learn first-hand of their new offerings and new strategies to increase sales and better service our mutual clients.”

Scheduled face-to-face meetings will ensure advisors are able to spend valuable time with strategic partners and vice versa. And at the same time, Direct Travel will bring its team up to date on the company’s productivity tools along with insights into data and the company’s technology enhancements. A key theme will be demonstrating to advisors how to earn more money with simple changes to how they conduct their daily business.

“We are also really looking forward to our 'Giving Back' initiative in partnership with A&K Philanthropy where our attendees will be working with Project C.U.R.E to send a container of medical supplies to the Nakatindi Health Clinic in Zambia helping children and families in need,” said Smith.

