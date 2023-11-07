Keith Baron Appointed Chief Operating Officer at Perillo Tours

Keith Baron has been appointed the chief operating officer (COO) of Perillo Tours. Baron brings more than 35 years of travel industry experience to this leadership position, most recently serving as president of Abercrombie & Kent USA. As COO, he will lead the day-to-day operations of the business, reporting directly to the president and owner, Steve Perillo. He will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic direction and growth.

“Keith has an impressive track record of hands-on leadership, improving operational efficiency, and driving growth,” Perillo said. “Perillo Tours has built its legacy around delivering the best that Italy has to offer. As we head into the next phase of our story, Keith will play a critical role in strengthening our position as an Italy leader and growing our business beyond Italy. It’s an honor to welcome Keith into the Perillo family.”

Over the years, Baron has been accountable for the success of global travel brands and product lines and has gained international experience in more than 90 countries around the globe. “I am delighted to join the Perillo Tours family and look forward to partnering with Steve and the team on many exciting strategic endeavors to come,” said Baron.

Perillo added, “Keith’s depth of experience, along with his dedication to the travel advisor community, will play an important role in supporting Perillo’s ongoing success.”

Baron’s relocation to the east coast brings him back to his roots, having been raised in New Jersey and attending Rutgers University for his undergraduate studies.

For more information on Perillo Tours, visit www.perillotours.com, or call (800) 431-1515.

