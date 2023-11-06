Hilton Grand Vacations Acquires Bluegreen for $1.5 Billion

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bluegreen Vacations for $75 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing total consideration of approximately $1.5 billion, inclusive of net debt. The combination will broaden HGV’s offerings, customer reach and sales locations creating a premier vacation ownership and experiences company.

In addition to the announced acquisition of Bluegreen Vacations, HGV also announced the signing of an exclusive 10-year marketing agreement with Bass Pro Shops, an outdoor retail and conservation company. This new partnership builds on Bluegreen Vacations' success as the official vacation ownership partner of Bass Pro Shops and includes the existing joint venture encompassing four outdoor-themed resorts.

Transaction Highlights

Adds scale and diversity to HGV’s offering

HGV’s membership base will increase from more than 525,000 to more than 740,000 and its resort portfolio increases from 150 to nearly 200 properties in 14 new geographies and eight new states.

Complementary footprint of predominantly drive-to locations will double HGV’s presence along the east coast and expand the number of available outdoor and ski destinations while increasing sales distribution in new key markets.

It will extend HGV's offering, broadening its customer reach and expanding the relationship with the Hilton Honors program.

Expands and diversifies lead flow through partnerships

Bluegreen Vacations' longstanding strategic partnerships complement HGV’s lead generation while providing a significant opportunity to diversify tour flow and improve resilience across cycles.

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a marketing presence in the majority of Bass Pro Shops and owns 51 percent of a joint venture with Bass Pro Shops that includes four outdoor-themed resorts, providing access to a unique and loyal customer base.

Unlocks upside by leveraging infrastructure of recent business evolution

HGV can leverage recent strategic investments, including the successful launch of its Hilton Vacation Club brand, the expanded access provided through its HGV Max membership, and the HGV Ultimate Access experiential events platform.

There is an opportunity to offer owners and members access to more vacations and experiences, including more resorts via HGV Max and across an even larger portfolio, backed by the strength of the Hilton brand.

It will also build on the success of the HGV Ultimate Access experiential platform with the addition of Bluegreen Vacations’ outdoor-themed properties and partnerships, including Bass Pro Shops and NASCAR.

Bluegreen Vacations’ high-quality properties and trust-based structure align closely with the recently launched Hilton Vacation Club brand, enabling a smooth integration process.

$100 million in projected cost synergies expected to be achieved in the first 24 months following close

Significant future cost synergy opportunities across G&A, sales, marketing and resort operations.

HGV has a strong track record of delivering deal cost synergies.

Expected to generate future revenue synergies of $75 million to $100 million, more than offsetting future incremental license fees.

Creates significant value with attractive financial profile, supporting higher free cash flow conversion and base of recurring EBITDA

Bluegreen Vacations has a strong track record of driving Net Owner Growth, generating significant lifetime value throughout the upgrade cycle.

The combined company is expected to generate adjusted free cash flow conversion of adjusted EBITDA in the range of 55-65 percent in a steady state, enabling the continued pursuit of the company’s capital allocation strategy — including the return of capital to shareholders.

The transaction enhances HGV’s ability to generate significant Segment Adjusted EBITDA from recurring sources, adding additional resiliency to the business.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Bluegreen Vacations stockholders are expected to receive $75 in cash for each share of Bluegreen Vacations. The all-cash transaction values Bluegreen Vacations at approximately $1.5 billion, inclusive of net debt.The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors for both companies, is expected to close during the first half of 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. HGV’s management team, including president and CEO Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer Dan Mathewes, and Chief Operating Officer Gordon Gurnik, will continue to serve in their current roles upon transaction close.

