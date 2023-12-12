InteleTravel to Join Travel Leaders Network in 2024

InteleTravel, the world's largest host travel agency, will join Travel Leaders Network (TLN), the largest travel agency consortium. The announcement was made by InteleTravel President and Co-founder James R. Ferrara during the opening session of the 29th annual InteleTravelQuest conference at the Moon Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun.

After sharing the news with thousands of advisors, travel brands and suppliers in attendance at InteleTravelQuest, Ferrara welcomed TLN Senior Vice President Lindsay Pearlman on-stage for remarks about the partnership, which will provide significant opportunities and benefits for both organizations, as well as travelers, travel advisors, industry partners and suppliers.

InteleTravel's announcement comes as the mega-host travel agency continues expanding its network of independent travel advisors while growing exponentially year over year due in part to its training, educational resources and technologies that help advisors expand their business. In 2023, InteleTravel is on track to reach more than $800 million in sales, which represents an annual growth of over 50 percent and an all-time high for the company since being established in 1991.

"InteleTravel continues to experience huge growth and, as we continue to improve advisor education and resources, we've found that our goals and needs have changed," said Ferrara. "While we loved our previous partnerships, we've decided that Travel Leaders Network has become more aligned with our growth, and we are excited to join forces."

TLN comprises nearly 6,000 travel agency locations and is the largest North American seller of luxury travel, cruises, river cruises and tours in the travel agency industry. As its membership continues to grow, TLN introduced new partnerships with suppliers and destinations this past year and expanded its best-in-class programs. To note: The Network’s Agent Profiler lead generation tool set a record of over 300,000 consumer leads distributed to members in 2023; several new Leaders Alliances programs have opened up to top-selling advisors; and the ultra-luxury OLTRE magazine has been added to TLN’s consumer marketing options.

"We are very pleased that InteleTravel is coming back to our Network," said Roger E. Block, president of Travel Leaders Network. "As members of TLN, they will find great value in all the solutions we offer our members, including the many new programs and tools Travel Leaders Network has developed since our last association."

Related Stories

USTOA Members Grow Emphasis on Sustainable, Responsible Travel

Consumers Optimistic About 2024 Financial Outlook

Travel Edge Network Launches New Training Program

Travelers Unfazed by Economic Pressures in 2024: Stats