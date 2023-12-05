Travel Edge Network Launches New Training Program

Travel Edge Network announced the launch of Venture—a new tiered program designed for new-to-business advisors and more tenured travel professionals. With Venture, Travel Edge Network is focused on empowering growth and profitability through technology designed by and for travel experts to remove inefficiency and increase effectiveness, extensive training and access to exclusive partnerships for travel advisors in the luxury/premium space.

Venture is an entry-level program aimed at attracting those who are newest to the industry and looking to join a community of travel professionals. This could be those who currently have a smaller business and are looking to take the next steps to expand their current client base and training. Among the benefits of joining Travel Edge Network are access to and training on ADX (Agent Digital Experience), as well as opportunities to participate in supplier webinars and bootcamps.

For those who may be more established, Venture+ offers a more robust training program that is supported by innovative tools, along with mentoring opportunities and enhanced training courses in sales, customer service, marketing, and specialist certifications in areas like cruise, air, hotel and destinations. To expedite training, there is also the option for an intensive 90-day mentorship program that includes monthly meetings for the first year, a dedicated support manager, one-to-one weekly coaching and a monthly check-in with Travel Edge Network’s Member Engagement team.

The Venture program reflects Travel Edge’s commitment to education and training, which also includes programs such as Knowledge Trips—custom designed and dedicated educational trips for more seasoned advisors, including those in the Venture+ program.

Benefits of these programs, according to Travel Edge, are already being manifested through organic lead generation and enhancing a sales pipeline. In addition, advisors who receive specialist knowledge and training are better equipped to sell in their respective niches. For more information, visit venture.traveledgenetwork.com.

