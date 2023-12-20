TTC Tour Brands Introduces New Masterclass for Travel Advisors

TTC Tour Brands has announced new e-Learning courses for travel advisors. The TTC Tour Brands Masterclass is a complete overhaul of the brands’ training modules, redesigned to be detailed, yet succinct overviews of the brand’s entire portfolio, including Trafalgar, Contiki, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations, Luxury Gold and Insight Vacations. Advisors are encouraged to begin the courses soon to start earning top travel benefits.

The new masterclass is made up of seven courses of 20-minute modules or less, beginning with an overview of the sales division titled “Welcome to TTC Tour Brands,” followed by a course dedicated to each of the six tour brands. Each is designed to provide both new-to-brand and seasoned TTC Tour advisors with the most topline and important information on each brand so advisors can easily understand and sell to their clientele. The first course is mandatory and then advisors are encouraged to take all of the individual brand modules or mix and match to best suit their business and client needs.

Advisors who complete the e-learning course are eligible to earn travel benefits through TTC Tour Brands’ “Travel Advisor Discount Program” and FAM educational trip series.

Current advisors who have previously taken TTC e-learning courses can check out the new courses using their same information and log in at thetravelcorporation.litmos.com. Those new to TTC’s Agent Academy can register at ttc.com/agentacademy to get access to the platform.

Related Stories

Avanti Opens Sales Service Center in the UK

TTC Tour Brands to Put an End to Branded Merchandise

Classic Vacations Elevates Leadership Team with Strategic Hires

USTOA Members Grow Emphasis on Sustainable, Responsible Travel