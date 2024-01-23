Paul Gauguin Announces Experts for Tahiti Yoga & Wellness Cruise

Paul Gauguin Cruises will host a complimentary “Yoga & Wellness” program for guests sailing on the “Cook Islands and Society Islands” itinerary departing April 13, 2024, aboard m/s Paul Gauguin. The program includes morning sun salutations on deck, beach yoga, workshops on overall wellness, movement, posture and more.

Offered as part of “Themed Enrichment Voyages,” the 11-night cruise will be hosted by two holistic wellness experts: Dr. Sarah Rothman, a naturopath with expertise in the integration of Eastern and Western medicine, and Tammy Gibson, a yoga instructor specializing in the transformative power of intentional movement and mindfulness. Throughout the voyage, guests may enjoy early morning yoga and Pilates classes aboard ship and a beach yoga session on Motu Mahana/Taha’a (private islet), a posture workshop on spinal movement, a gyrokinesis workshop addressing energy pathways and range of motion through rhythmic movement sequences, lectures on aging well, detoxification and adrenal balance, and a signature juice of the day.

Dr. Sarah Rothman’s clinical background includes extensive experience in women’s health, from hormone balance and thyroid health to fertility and pediatrics. She worked abroad in countries from Bolivia to Kenya before founding Thyme Integrative Health, an integrative medical center in northern California where she served as medical director for 11 years.

With decades of experience in yoga, Pilates and barre, fitness expert Tammy Gibson has helped countless individuals achieve their wellness goals with her well-rounded and holistic approach. Her expertise draws heavily on her career as an accomplished professional dancer. She also holds a degree as an ayurveda health advisor.

The 11-night “Cook Islands & Society Islands” itinerary travels roundtrip from Papeete, Tahiti and explores Huahine, Society Islands; Aitutaki and Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Bora Bora (overnight), Motu Mahana (private island)/Taha’a, and Moorea (overnight), Society Islands.

For more information, visit www.pgcruises.com.

Related Stories

MSC Group Unifies Operations in Miami; Cancels Red Sea Sailings

Windstar to Position Ships in the Mediterranean Year-Round

Ensemble Announces New Partnerships and Member Programs

AmaWaterways Announces Complimentary Land Packages