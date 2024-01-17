Windstar to Position Ships in the Mediterranean Year-Round

After pivoting to a first-ever winter cruise season in the Mediterranean this year, Windstar Cruises has announced its intent to keep Star Legend sailing in the region for another winter season. Positive feedback and an influx of bookings have led the small-ship cruise line to enhance its winter Mediterranean deployment with new itineraries and opportunities to book longer voyages in 2024-25. Windstar will offer five itineraries in the Mediterranean for the 2025 season, plus three special holiday and event sailings. The expansion also allows guests to combine back-to-back itineraries.

Here are highlights of the new itineraries for 2024-25:

The eight-day “Winter Italy & the Dalmatian Coast” itinerary will set sail on five dates in 2024-25 from Rome to Venice. Ports of call include Naples, Taormina, an overnight in Dubrovnik, a full day in Zadar, and an overnight in Venice. The seven-day “Europe Winter Riviera” itinerary will have eight departure dates. From Rome, guests will sail to Livorno for an overnight stay, followed by a day in Genoa and then Nice, before ending with an overnight in Barcelona. The eight-day “Winter in Italy and the Adriatic” will leave from Athens, sailing through the Corinth Canal to Itea before overnighting in Corfu. Then it’s off to Crotone followed by an overnight in Taormina before a day in Naples, ending the journey in Rome.

The nine-day “Southern Spain Winter Escapes” itinerary will set sail on four departure dates, round-trip from Barcelona. Starting with an overnight in Barcelona means plenty of time to explore the city center before sailing to Valencia, Cartagena, Malaga (overnight), Gibraltar, Palma and returning to Barcelona. Guests can also hop on the high-speed train to/from Madrid to extend their explorations inland either pre- or post-cruise. The eight-day “Winter in Croatia & Greece” itinerary departs March 26, 2025, from Venice to Athens. An overnight in Venice lets guests explore the historic city from the ship’s convenient city dock location. Port calls include Koper, Zadar, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Delphi and a transit of the Corinth Canal.

Additionally, the line will offer a Christmas holiday cruise from Rome to Barcelona (December 23-30, 2024) and a New Year’s cruise round-trip from Barcelona (December 30 to January 8, 2025).

Star Legend will also return for a special appearance at the International Luxury Travel Market Cannes travel expo in December 2024. The ship will sail from Rome to Barcelona (November 30 to December 7, 2024), including stops in Livorno, Genoa, Cannes and Barcelona. Ship visits will be available in Cannes for conference attendees.

For more information, visit www.windstarcruises.com.

