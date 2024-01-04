Oceania Cruises Announces New Voyages on Riviera

Oceania Cruises has announced that its 1,250-guest ship Riviera will explore Africa and Asia at the end of 2024 and into 2025 with three new itineraries. Among these itineraries is a 59-day “Grand Voyage.” Oceania Riviera will sail from Barcelona, call at the Canary Islands, before heading down the western coast of Africa. At the journey’s most southern point, guests will enjoy an overnight stay in Cape Town before heading up the eastern coast via Madagascar, and then across to the Seychelles, Maldives, Thailand and Malaysia, before the journey culminates in an overnight stay in Singapore.

The restyled Oceania Riviera will explore such African ports as Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Walvis Bay and Dar es Salaam as well as stopping in the Asian ports of Phuket, Penang, Colombo and Malé. The new itineraries range from 27 to 59 days, traveling from Europe across Africa and Asia.

The ship will also take guests to smaller, more niche ports across the globe, stopping at Antsiranana in Madagascar, Hambantota in Sri Lanka, and Sao Tome and Lome in Togo. Travelers can also choose from more than 400 shore excursions.

Here’s a roundup of the new itineraries:

“ A Tale of Five Seas ” is a 59-day voyage departing on November 14, 2024 from Barcelona, and arriving in Singapore on January 12, 2025. Ports of call include: Seville , Las Palmas de Gran Canaria , Arrecife , Mindelo , Dakar , Banjul , Abidjan , Sekondi-Takoradi , Lome, Sao Tome, Luderitz , Mossel Bay , Port Elizabeth, Maputo , Nosy Be , Mayotte , Antsiranana , Mahe , Colombo , Hambantota, Phuket, Langkawi , Penang, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur . Guests can expect overnights in Walvis Bay, Cape Town, Dar es Salaam, Malé and Singapore.

” is a 59-day voyage departing on November 14, 2024 from Barcelona, and arriving in Singapore on January 12, 2025. Ports of call include: , , , , , , , , Lome, Sao Tome, , , Port Elizabeth, , , , , , , Hambantota, Phuket, , Penang, and . Guests can expect overnights in Walvis Bay, Cape Town, Dar es Salaam, Malé and Singapore. The 27-day “ West African Rhythms ” voyage departs on November 14, 2024, from Barcelona, and arrives in Cape Town on December 11, 2024. Ports of call include: Seville, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arrecife, Mindelo, Dakar, Banjul, Abidjan, Sekondi-Takoradi, Lome, Sao Tome, an overnight stay in Walvis Bay, then Luderitz and finishing with an overnight stay in Cape Town.

” voyage departs on November 14, 2024, from Barcelona, and arrives in Cape Town on December 11, 2024. Ports of call include: Seville, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arrecife, Mindelo, Dakar, Banjul, Abidjan, Sekondi-Takoradi, Lome, Sao Tome, an overnight stay in Walvis Bay, then Luderitz and finishing with an overnight stay in Cape Town. The 32-day “Colonial Crowns” itinerary departs on December 11, 2024, from Cape Town and arrives in Singapore on January 12, 2025. Ports of call include: Mossel Bay, Port Elizabeth, Maputo, Nosy Be, Mayotte, an overnight stay in Dar es Salaam, Antsiranana, Mahe, an overnight stay in Male, Colombo, Hambantota, Phuket, Langkawi, Penang, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur and again finishing with an overnight stay in Singapore.

